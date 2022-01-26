Senators approve Political Parties’ Bill without amendments

The Senate has passed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bills No. 56 of 2021) with all amendments being rejected.

28 senators voted to endorse it while three opposed it.

The Bill now goes to the president for assent.

Earlier six Senators had proposed amendments which were rejected by the house .

The six included Elgeyo Marakwet’s Kipchumba Murkomen, Samson Cherargei of Nandi, Kitui senator Enock Wambua, Muranga’s Irungu Kang’ata and Nominated senators Petronila Were and Issac Mwaura.

Cherargei, said the bill was ambiguous. But the bill has received massive support from senators who termed it progressive in terms of strengthening democracy in the country.

