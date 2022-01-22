Senators call for transparent Party Primaries

The Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Right committee has raised concern about the capacity of the registrar of political parties to facilitate transparent party primaries. Senators say it will be hard for Ann Nderitu to ensure that no member votes more than once since her office can only track the exercise up to the ward level. The Registrar has however told the lawmakers that her office is ready to work with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to disintegrate their lists into polling stations.

  

