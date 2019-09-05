Senators give in to Ksh 316B county allocation

Senators have given in to National Assembly’s pressure to have counties allocated Ksh 316 billion in this financial year.

Conceding defeat Senate minority leader James Orengo and majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen flanked by over 20 senators has asked senators sitting in the mediation committee to agree to the National Assembly’s demands.

It has been a battle of supremacy between the two houses of parliament, that has seen counties survive the better part of the first quarter of this financial year, without funds from the national government.

While senators insisted the national government must release Ksh 335 billion to the counties, National Assembly and the National Treasury have held a hardliner that only Ksh 316 billion is available.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Senators have since given in and agreed with the National Assembly’s figure.

The senators held a closed-door meeting Thursday morning before advising their representatives in the mediation committee to retreat.

Last week, the mediation committee meeting failed after senators absconded the sitting.

Only Mandera Senator Mohammed Maalim and his Nyamira counterpart Okongo Omogeni were present but could not raise a required quorum.