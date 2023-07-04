Senators hail Mombasa county government for clearing pending bills

By Correspondent

Mombasa County government has announced that it has cleared all outstanding pending bills.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir made the revelation during a meeting with the Senate Public Accounts committee at the county assembly.

The senators hailed the governor for the milestone considering many counties are yet to clear outstanding debts.

“Mombasa is proud to close this financial year without any pending bills arising since we took office, “ the Governor stated amidst congratulations from Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Robert Methu from Nyandarua.

Both members of the PAC lauded Governor Nassir for the financial prudence currently observed in the management of the county’s financial affairs.

There was a vibrant engagement in the Assembly chambers during which the efforts of the County Government to improve revenue collection in a professional and transparent manner were highlighted.

The County Government also received the assurance of the Senate that they shall play their part in safeguarding Devolution as it was envisioned in the 2010 Constitution of Kenya so that counties can independently manage devolved functions.

This was particularly noted for functions yet to be unbundled.

The Governor took the opportunity to demystify questions surrounding the new proposed Valuation Roll for Mombasa.

The current roll dates back to 1991 and does not reflect the current value of property in the county meaning that the county government has been missing out on revenue opportunities that could enhance service delivery.

The Governor had promised the people in his manifesto that he would introduce an accountable administration that is honest and transparent.

“I will continue in our commitment to open government that is responsive to the needs of our people,” he said.