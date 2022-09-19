Senators head to Naivasha for induction retreat

The Senate has planned a five-day induction retreat in Naivasha beginning Tuesday, September 20.

The newly elected legislators who make up Kenya’s 4th Senate in the 13th Parliament are expected to check in at Sawela Lodge this evening from 4 pm.

This is the first time the MPs will converge after their swearing-in on September 9. During their inaugural sitting, the 68 lawmakers elected former Kilifi governor Amos Kingi the third Speaker of the Senate to be deputised by Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri all of whom belong to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The vote was however boycotted by a section of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Senators who walked out just before the process started.

The Speaker will officially open the conference whose theme is; Understanding The Mandate of the Senate And Strengthening Devolution Through Legislative Agenda.

Notable speakers expected during the retreat include Chief Justice Martha Koome, The Attorney General, Treasury, Devolution and Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretaries.

Key discussions centre on devolution and the relationship with different arms of government, emerging challenges and expectations.

The members will also be taken through the legislative agenda, the relationship with constitutional commissions and independent offices and matters of national security in a session that will bring together experts and panellists drawn from the Commission on Revenue Allocation, the office of the Auditor General, Controller of Budget, Anti-graft body EACC, and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights among others.

Besides being appraised on Kenya’s foreign policy, the senators will have a plenary discussion on media relations and public awareness to be moderated by former journalist and Kitui county senator Enoch Wambua.

The President of the Kenya Editor’s Guild (KEG) Churchill Otieno and media consultant Mark Kaigwa will be the presenters.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly have kicked off a week-long induction workshop in Nairobi.

According to the programme released by the Office of the Clerk, MPs were expected to arrive at the Safari Park Hotel by Sunday evening.

Members will be inducted on their roles, the state of the economy, diplomacy and reputation.

