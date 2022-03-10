Senators probe evictions in Pumwani and Eastleigh Estates

The Devolution Committee Thursday met with Cabinet Secretary of Lands, Hon Farida Karoney who appeared before the committee to provide further information regarding the alleged grabbing of land in Pumwani and Eastleigh Estates in Nairobi.

The committee which is being chaired by Homa Bay Senator, Hon. Moses Kajwang is investigating alleged illegal evictions of residents from Nairobi City County staff housing units by private developers in Pumwani and Eastleigh estates.

The Committee had requested the CS to provide copies of current survey.

During the appearance the CS submitted documents showing how private developers were leasing public land under the city county government.

The CS was also questioned over the eviction of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage staff from their quarters in Eastleigh and others from Pumwani staff quarters.

The committee also learnt with shock that the Nairobi County government was yet to renew the lease for Pumwani Maternity Hospital that expired in 2012.

It also emerged that public parcels of land adjacent to the maternity hospital had been illegally allocated to private developers.

The senators queried how Nairobi County government had allocated parcels of public land to Nomad resort limited, Yorkshire company limited and Avalanche investment group whose faces the senate is yet to establish.

The ministry of Lands submitted 1500 parcels of public land that have so far been documented in Nairobi in the ongoing digitization program.

Members of the committee present were Senators Hon. Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) , Hon Agnes Muthama (Machakos),Hon.Millicent Omanga and Hon.Ngugi Isaac (Nominated).

The Committee further Reprimanded Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, Nairobi Metropolitan Service Boss, Maj. Gen Mohamed Badi and Inspector of Police, Mr Hillary Mutyambai for failing to appear before the committee.

They further directed the trio to appear before the committee next week and for the CS to provide current survey plans, deeds plans and any title of the disputed land.

The Lands CS informed the Senators that she visited the land in dispute last week following a request by the Committee to personally visit the site and file a report to the Senate.