Senators question crude oil commercialization timeline

The Energy Committee of the Senate wants the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to conduct an actuarial study on the commerciality of crude oil deposits in Turkana County.

During a tour of Ngamia 1 crude oil well, the senators underscored the need to have engineers from the ministry actively involved in exploitation hydrocarbon deposits the county.

The committee and a team from the Turkana County Assembly jointly toured the Kenya Oil Project site in Turkana County for a fact finding mission on its viability.

The legislators were keen to establish the benefits so far for Kenya since Tullow Oil began activity in the area over a decade ago.

Tullow Oil Kenya officials said two batches of crude oil were exported under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme, with proceeds used to cover some of the cost incurred on exploitation and transport.

So far, production has been paused to await the government’s approval of the field development plan and renewal of Tullow Oil Kenya’s license.

They want the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum actively involved in the harnessing of crude oil.