Senators Wednesday morning accused Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua and his health counterpart Susan Nakhumicha for contempt after they failed to avail themselves to answer to scheduled questions.

They particularly took issue with the two cabinet secretaries in attendance response, to the senate summons a few hours to their appearance.

According to the senators the move shows, how lowly they rank the summons by the senate, calling for nipping in the bud of this trend that may have negative impact on Kenyans.

It is on this premise that the Speaker of the Senate Amason Jeffa Kingi vowed to escalate the matter to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi by summoning him to appear before the Senate to explain why cabinet secretaries have started snubbing senate summons.

Senators also threatened to start surcharging cabinet secretaries who fail to honor their summons as enshrined in the power and privileges act.

According to standing 51 {d} of the Senate, the Senate may, where a Cabinet Secretary fails,without reasonable cause, to appear and respond to Questions, move a motion to censure the Cabinet Secretary.

Foreign affairs cabinet secretary was to be asked about the Government’s inaction in hastening the release of the pastoralists from Turkana County, who were arrested in Uganda.

On the other hand, health cabinet secretary was to be asked the measures the Government taken to ensure reproductive health services are accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in compliance with Article 43 (a) of the Constitution.