Senators to debate Waititu’s impeachment Tuesday

Senate will on Tuesday hold a special sitting to debate the impeachment of Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The Governor who is currently barred from office following a corruption case he is facing was impeached December last year by the Kiambu County Assembly over abuse of office and gross misconduct among other charges.

The special sitting slated for Tuesday was convened by the speaker of the senate Ken Lusaka through a special gazette notice last week.

Senators will only meet to deliberate on the impeachment of Waititu by the county assembly of Kiambu.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Senate will decide to hear the petition as a whole House in plenary or go the committee route.

Should the House form a special committee; the team will table its report in the House in 10 days with recommendations on whether to endorse the impeachment or reject it.

On 19th December 2019, 63 members of the Kiambu County Assembly voted to remove Waititu from office.

The Ward Representatives accusing the Governor of gross misconduct, corruption and abuse of office.

The motion sponsored by Ndenderu Ward MCA Solomon Kinuthia and seconded by Cyrus Omondi of Kahawa Wendani cited gross violation of the constitution, county government Act, public finance management Act and public procurement and disposal Act.

Waititu who is currently barred from office has since dismissed the impeachment terming it baseless and non-procedural.

This will be the second time in less than six months that the Senate is called upon to discuss the impeachment of a governor.

No governor has ever been impeached and this will be the 5th time senators have been called upon to act.