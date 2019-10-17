Senators urge govt to look into affairs of Kenyan athletes

Senators have heaped praise on elite athletes Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei and Kenya’s team that participated in the IAAF world athletics championships in Doha Qatar for bringing honour to the country.

They also commended the athletes for managing to bring Kenyans together.

According to the senators, the feat achieved by the athletes was inspiring and something that should be continued by other Kenyans. It is on this premise that they called on the government to ensure athletes have good training grounds.

The government was also urged to look into the affairs of sportsmen and women with the seriousness they deserve as some are now living in squalor despite bringing honour and respect for the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Eliud Kipchoge wrote his name into history books by becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours, on Saturday, 12th October, 2019, in Vienna, Austria.

Brigid Kosgei on the other hand broke the 16 year marathon world record for women during the Chicago Marathon held on Sunday.

Kenyan athletics team that participated in the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar won five Gold, two Silver and four Bronze medals, and emerged second position out of 206 participating countries.

Tell Us What You Think