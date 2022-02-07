Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 via post match penalties to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon.

After having waited a long time in its history, Senegal also spent a lot of time on the lawn of the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé (Cameroon) to win its first continental title after a barren normal and extra time draw

Senegal dominated without scoring a goal with a penalty missed by Sadio Mané in the 4th minute of play, Saliou Ciss having been brought down in the penalty area of ​​Egypt.

Despite this missed penalty, Senegal continues its pressure and Ismaila Sarr after getting rid of the left back, center for anyone in the axis of the goal. Three times, in the 12th, 18th and 23rd minute.

The only Egyptian opportunity was the work of Mohamed Salah who, after having a cold in the Senegalese defense, took a shot that deflected off Edouard Mendy for a corner.

Senegal continued to dominate but remained powerless when it came to making the final move.

The Pharaohs had their chance with Marwan Mehany alone in the Senegalese penalty area, headed over the crossbar in the 73rd minute.

At 0-0 after the end of regulation time, the South African referee, Victor Gomes sent the players back to overtime.

After 120 minutes of play Senegal won 4-2 with Bouna Sarr being the only one to miss his exercise with the Lions.

On the side of the Pharaohs Mohamed Abdel Meneam and Mohanad Ahmed Abdelmoneim missed theirs.