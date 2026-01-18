AFCON 2025FootballSports

Senegal face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 final

History favours Morocco, with the Atlas Lions holding the edge from their past 31 meetings with 18 wins, six losses and seven draws.

Dismas Otuke
By
Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

With 51 matches already played, the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations will come to an end on Sunday night with a grand final pitting the best two African teams as Senegal clash with the hosts Morocco in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, whose only victory came in 1976, are on a 50-year trophy drought, while the Lions of Teranga of Senegal are also in the hunt for their 2nd title since being crowned champions in 2021.

The final will kick off at 10pm Kenyan time at the 67,800-seater Prince Moulay Stadium in Rabat, where the hosts have played all their 7 matches and have never disappointed their fans.

Walid Regragui’s charges arrive in today’s match as the best African team, placed 11th in the FIFA ranking, while Pape Thiaw’s men from Senegal are ranked 19th and the 2nd best team on the continent.

Morocco remains unbeaten in 24 matches, among them 20 victories, defensively rock solid and backed by a home crowd that has turned Rabat into a fortress.

American investors explore the potential of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region
Morocco, Malawi Determined to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
CAF switch AWCON to 2025 and AFCON to 2026
Bukhungu Stadium will be complete soon,says Namwamba

Senegal, meanwhile, has taken a different path, consistent, powerful and ruthless going forward. Scoring in every match and riding a long unbeaten AFCON run, the Lions of Teranga know how to manage big occasions.

History favours Morocco, with the Atlas Lions holding the edge from their past 31 meetings with 18 wins, six losses and seven draws.

Road to the final

Morocco

Group A: Finished top with seven points from two wins (vs Zambia and Mali) and one draw

Round of 16: Morocco 1–0 Tanzania

Quarter-finals: Morocco 2–0 Cameroon

Semi-finals: Morocco 0–0 Nigeria (won on penalties)

Senegal

Group D: Finished top with seven points from two wins (vs Botswana and Benin) and one draw (vs DR Congo)

Round of 16: Senegal 3–1 Sudan

Quarter-finals: Senegal 1–0 Mali

Semi-finals: Senegal 1–0 Egypt

Situma re-elected KEFWA President unopposed as Terry Ouko gets VP position
South Africa stuns Morocco to bag maiden AFCON U20 title
Man Utd’s Mazraoui has minor procedure after palpitations
Football:Mitunguu United and Kibirichia Starlets Win Meru tourney
Saka wins 22/23 PFA young player of the year award
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Trump tariff threat over Greenland ‘unacceptable’, European leaders say
Next Article AFCON 2025 : Morocco confirms its Sporting and Diplomatic prowess under King Mohammed VI’s leadership
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nairobi set to host over 10,000 NYOTA beneficiaries Monday
County News NEWS
President Ruto congratulates Yoweri Museveni on election victory
Africa Local News
Murang’a County marks one year of Telemedicine services
County News NEWS
JSS enrolment at 61pc as govt moves to achieve100pc transition
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

38 teams in draw for this year’s FKF Mozzart Bet Cup

FootballSports

Kenya lads to face defending champions Senegal in AFCON U20

AthleticsSports

Chebet clocks 2nd fastest time in 3000m in Rabat Diamond League

RallySports

Karan out to consolidate ARC lead in Zambia

Show More