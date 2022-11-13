Senegal troops inspired by stalwart Cisse

The reigning African champions, Senegal have what it takes to impress in Qatar. Knocked out in the first round at Russia 2018, the Lions of Teranga have one ambition: to outdo the legendary side that reached the quarter-finals at Korea/Japan 2002.

Twenty years on from that heady achievement, the FIFA World Cup™ is back on Asian soil, which may well be a positive sign for superstitious Senegal fans who believe the current crop is the best they have had.

At least one Senegalese player has been involved in a UEFA Champions League final squad every year since 2018: Sadio Mane four years ago and again in 2019 and 2022 with Liverpool, the Paris Saint-Germain pair of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdou Diallo in 2020 and Edouard Mendy in 2021 for Chelsea.

Another reason for optimism around Senegal is the stability of the team’s coaching set-up. In charge since 2015, coach Aliou Cisse is hoping to oversee another glorious chapter in the history of his country’s football.

Senegal’s Group A fixtures

21 November

Senegal-Netherlands (19:00 local time, Al Thumama Stadium)

25 November

Qatar-Senegal (16:00 local time, Al Thumama Stadium)

29 November

Ecuador-Senegal (18:00 local time, Khalifa International Stadium)

Aliou Cisse’s approach and tactics

Nicknamed El Tactico by Senegal President Macky Sall, Cisse has been involved in every one of Senegal’s major achievements in the international arena.

He captained the Lions of Teranga at Korea/Japan 2002, coached the team at Russia 2018, and led them to their first continental title at the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). It comes as no surprise, then, that Cisse will be leading his national team on their Qatari adventure.

Cisse likes his side to play a pragmatic game and believes a solid defence is the key to success. Even when his side is on top, he is wary of them being exposed.

Over the years he has moved towards a 4-3-3 system that can be tweaked to a 4-2-3-1 if necessary, with speedy operators on the flanks and a well-drilled midfield unit standing firm in the centre to prevent the team from being split in two. Crucial to maintaining that unity is the holding midfielder stationed just in front of the defence.

“The coach is a real leader of men. We are his troops,” said Senegal defender Abdou Diallo, heaping praise on Cisse, who calls his players his “boys”. As Diallo went on to explain, that proximity is the bedrock of Aliou’s philosophy. “The fact that he was an international and the captain as well gives him credibility,” said Diallo. “We drink in every word he has to say.”

Key player: Sadio Mane

“What else is there left to say about him?” joked Diallo. At the age of 30, Mane continues to rack up the honours at club level. A Champions League winner in 2019 and Premier League champion in 2020 with Liverpool, the Bambali-born forward received a warm welcome from Bayern Munich’s appreciative fans when he joined the Bavarian club in the summer.

“He’s a key player,” said Diallo. “He’s the man that makes the difference and wins us a lot of matches. We’ve got a really intense month coming up with the World Cup. We need players who can win games with a flash of genius, and Sadio’s one of them.”

The Bayern star is a versatile performer and can play down the centre or on the flank. His speed and power are vital to Senegal.

“Mane is so determined and he puts a lot into achieving his objectives,” added Diallo. Having come a long way from AS Generation Foot, the club where he started out, and had a taste of glory at AFCON 2021, Mane is hungry for more in Qatar.

