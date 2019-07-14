Senegal beat Tunisia to reach Afcon final

Written By: BBC
13

Senegal have never won the Africa Cup of Nations
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Senegal reached the Africa Cup of Nations final for the second time as Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn’s extra-time own goal gave them victory.

Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game.

Mouez Hassen tipped Sadio Mane’s free-kick onto Bronn’s head as Senegal – who face Algeria or Nigeria – moved a step closer to their first Afcon title.

Also Read  Tunisia end Madagascar’s Afcon run to set up Senegal semi-final

Tunisia had a late penalty award overturned by VAR.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Senegal dominated the first half, producing seven shots to Tunisia’s two, with Mane spurning their best opportunity when he missed an open goal.

Also Read  AFCON 2019 semi-final fixtures set for Sunday

Tunisia improved after the interval and were awarded a penalty when Ferjani Sassi’s effort struck Kalidou Koulibaly’s arm, but Sassi’s spot-kick lacked power and direction and was saved by Alfred Gomis.

Four minutes later Senegal were given a penalty of their own when Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Bronn, but Henri Saivet’s shot was kept out by Hassen.

Also Read  Gathuru Ryan, Zhang Niya, Paul Olando win in All Saints Chess tournament

The Tunisia goalkeeper then inadvertently gifted victory to Senegal, who will be without influential captain Koulibaly for the final as he is suspended.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR