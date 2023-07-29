Senior Cop to face graft charges for soliciting Ksh10,000 bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested an Inspector of Police in charge of Zimmerman Police Post for allegedly soliciting a Ksh10,000 bribe.

The charges against Inspector Susan Wambui Muiruri stem from an incident that occurred on April 25, 2021.

According to EACC, the Inspector received a bribe from a complainant to facilitate the release of his girlfriend who had been detained at Kasarani Police Station.

“The arrest came after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with the recommendations of EACC to charge the Police Inspector with 2 counts of soliciting and receiving a bribe from the complainant in order to facilitate the release of his pregnant girlfriend who had been arrested and detained at Kasarani Police Station,” EACC said

After being processed at Integrity Centre Police Station on Thursday, the suspect was released on cash bail and required to present herself at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court today, Friday, 28th July 2023, for plea taking.

The plea did not, however, proceed as scheduled as the Court granted an application by the suspect’s Advocate to defer the plea for 2 weeks.

“Counsel informed the Court that when the suspect left EACC on Thursday evening, she fell ill at night and was subsequently hospitalized hence unable to appear in Court,” EACC said.

The Court ordered that the matter proceeds on 9th August, 2023 when the suspect will be charged with the offences.

EACC urged all public officials to recognize that they hold their respective offices in trust for the people.

The Commission further called upon officers to desist from corrupt practices including demanding, soliciting, receiving or accepting bribes.

“Corruption, whether petty or grand, hurts the public and impedes national prosperity in many ways.”