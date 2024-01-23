Senior Counsel Ahmednasir suffers first court appearance ban

Senior Counsel SC Ahmednasir Abdullahi has suffered his first court appearance ban after his firm or himself couldn’t be allowed to appear before the Supreme Court.

Ahmednasir was supposed to represent Mama Cherubet Chelugui before the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

Mama Chelugui who just turned 94 and who is critically ill won damages worth over Kshs 1 billion against former president Daniel Arap Moi in the High Court and the Court of Appeal over an alleged land grabbing in the 1980s.

However, on his X account, SC Ahmednasir who joined the Supreme Court proceedings on the sidelines commended Chief Justice Martha Koome for giving his client an option to engage another lawyer and prioritized the hearing of the consolidated appeal due to his client’s illness.

The Supreme Court of Kenya has decided to bar Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi from appearing before the court, citing relentless attacks and unsubstantiated accusations against the court’s integrity and members in various media.