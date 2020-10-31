Senior Counsel Kitonga funeral, Govt. takes over planning

The Government has taken over burial planning arrangements of the late Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga to ensure he receives a befitting burial.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi said the President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed a committee comprising of government officials & family members of the late Kitonga to immediately commence with burial arrangements.

Following the directive, senior Government officials among them Attorney General Kariuki Kihara, CS Matiang’i, held a meeting with family representatives led by Ivia Gitonga the deceased son, Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Wambua as well as senior counsels Phllip Murgor and Dr Fred Ojiambo with a view to forming a joint funeral committee.

Kitonga passed on a week ago with initial reports indicating he died of heart-related complications.

He reportedly died while being rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on his way back to Nairobi after attending a burial in Kitui.

Born in 1956 in Kitui County, the veteran lawyer unsuccessfully sought the seat of Chief Justice of Kenya in 2012.

Kitonga also made his first attempt into elective politics in 2013 when he vied for the Kitui gubernatorial seat but lost to Julius Malombe.

