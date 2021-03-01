Senior Parliamentary staff to serve on contracts after change of terms

Senior parliamentary staff on scale 14 and above will now serve on contract after the Commission resolved to scrap their permanent and pensionable terms.

In a meeting held in October 2020, “PSC resolved to change and convert the permanent and pensionable terms of staff of Parliamentary Service Commission on scale 14 and above to be on contract for a period of five years and is renewable for a term of a further five years.”

The Kenyan Parliament now becomes the second in Africa to embrace Performance management after South Africa.

“Under the performance management system PSC scale number 14 and above will sign contracts for variations of their employment terms while the top four officers in parliament who include the Clerk of the Senate and the Clerk of the National Assembly, will sing their balanced score card.

This the Commission say will enhance efficient and effective service delivery.

Speaker Justin Muturi, says PSC is an attractive employer and its only fair that the Commission demands commensurate efforts from its employees.

He said with the adoption of 2019/2030 strategic plan and the new policy direction, Parliament had no option to adopt performance contracting going forward.

Muturi said pillar number two which is excellence in service delivery will enhance services offered to MPs, and will be supported by institutionalizing performance management systems

“Fixed term contract and Performance management will help us keep track on whether we are achieving our strategic objectives”

He said the ballooning wage bill without proportionate returns remain a major concern adding that, “as a Commission we must be people centered. We must streamline our operations to ensure every shilling is utilized effectively and efficiently.”

The Speaker said the system measures performance and ensures every person plays his/her role as expected.

“Performance contracting has proved to be a tried and true method of measuring performance and ensuring every person plays their part in achieving the objectives of an organization. I urge you to take the change positively, I know it’s out of your comfort zone, but we must accept change,” He said.

Muturi was clear that the system isn’t about victimizing others saying assessments must be fair and balanced.

To ensure full implementation, the Commission says it is ready to listen and respond to any teething challenges, develop relevant policies to ease transition, observe fair treatment of all officers, hold regular engagements with the management to review progress and provide resources to support the transition.

