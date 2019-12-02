Senior police officer arraigned in court over journalist’s murder

A Senior Police Officer in whose house a journalist was found murdered in Siaya, was Monday arraigned before Siaya principal magistrate, James Ong’ondo but did not take plea as the prosecution sought more days to complete investigations.

Chief Inspector Sabina Kerubo, attached to Ugunja Police Station will now be detained for 14 days.

Kerubo becomes the third suspect to be arraigned before the court over the murder of the 40 year old journalist Last week, two brothers, Victor Ogola Luta and Frankline Luta were detained for 11 days to enable the police complete investigations.

It is alleged that Kerubo, together with other two suspects ganged up, attacked and killed Eric Oloo on November 21, 2019 in Uhor village in Ugunja sub county.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Elsewhere, Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, will have to wait until December 18th when the court will make a ruling in the petition he had filed seeking to have a lawyer representing murdered Rongo University student Sharon Otieno’s family disqualified from the case.

According to Obado, Lawyer George Wajackoyah who is representing Sharon‘s family has privileged information which he is afraid may be revealed and used by the prosecution during the court proceedings hence breaching his constitutional right to a fair trial.