Senior police officer killed in Baringo banditry attack

A senior police officer was shot dead while three of his colleagues were injured in an ambush by heavily armed bandits in Mochongoi, Baringo County. The officer was killed as he led his juniors in a patrol in the area at about 6 pm Friday. The three injured officers are receiving treatment . Police said the bandits made away with the senior officer’s G3 rifle with 60 rounds of ammunition, body armor and uniforms. Meanwhile, a somber mood engulfed Mochongoi as six victims of banditry attacks were laid to rest today. The six were killed separately in Baringo South constituency by armed raiders.

