September Amnesty Month 2021 for surrender of illicit arms launched

The Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has officially launched the September Amnesty Month 2021 for the surrender of illicit arms.

Through a statement, the CS also directed the National Police Service and the Regional Commissioners to coordinate and take up the voluntary surrender activities accordingly.

“The KNFP/Small Arm and Light Weapons (SALW) is the coordinating agency of this activity. Members of the public have an obligation to cooperate with the security agencies in the course of this nationwide activity,” said Matiang’i.

In 2013, at the African Union’s 5th anniversary, African States committed themselves towards “Silencing the Guns in Africa by the 2020” and achieving a conflict-free Africa to build and sow sustainable peace and development in the continent.

The commitment according to CS Matiang’i then transformed into a flagship initiative for the past 10-year implementation plan agenda 2063.

“This is also in alignment to the 2030 agenda for the sustainable development goals, in particular, targeting 16.4 on the significant reduction of illicit arms flow,” he added.

In 2016, the African Union prepared a master road map of practical steps to silence guns in Africa by the year 2020, the roadmap was to help regions and states to achieve the goal of silencing the guns in Africa.

Unfortunately, due to dismal results in the planned scheme of silencing the guns by 2020, this was not achieved and the AU has extended the theme to 2030.

Last year, over 5,000 illicit arms and a large cache of ammunition were recovered cumulatively and President Uhuru Kenyatta presided in the lighting of the “Flame of Permanent Destruction” of the recovered cache on 9th June at Ngong’ Traffic Training School.