Sergeant Kenei was murdered in cold blood, Kinoti says

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has said Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was murdered in cold blood and his killing well-plotted and executed.

While addressing the press in his Kiambu Road office, Kinoti said from the evidence of the crime scene, the deceased could not have committed suicide.

He said according to preliminary investigations of the crime scene everything seems to have been stage-managed to imply it was a suicide.

Kinoti said Kenei was found in his pyjamas at his house in Imara Daima’s Villa Franca Estate.

“He only had a bed in his house which was neatly spread. Forensic examination indicates he did not disturb it,” he said.

“The bullet was shot from below the chin. Officers have done all hypothesis and have ruled out that it was not suicide but a well stage-managed murder.”

According to the postmortem results, Kenei died from a single contact gunshot wound. The postmortem showed that Kenei died a day or two before he was discovered.

The results revealed the body had no marks of struggle by the officer.

Kinoti, however, said the Office of the Deputy President sent contradicting letters to the DCI over the incident.

Kinoti further stated that sergeant Kenei wanted to record a statement on the fake arms deal and had further called a close friend asking for guidance on how to write the statement, but on the day the DCI was expecting Kenei to record statement he never showed up.

Kinoti who also released CCTV footage into the fake arms deal meeting that took place at Harambee House Annex said the footage was edited to conceal the role of Kenei in the deal.

The footage also showed that Kenei was at the office the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited Harambee House Annex.

Echesa in the footage is seen arriving in a Range Rover accompanied by two white people who went into Ruto’s office where they were ushered to the executive boardroom by Sergeant Kenei.

Kenei was then seen calling someone seemingly receiving instructions and handed the phone to the said General who was with Echesa

“This is a clear indication he was involved and was taking instructions from someone,” Kinoti said.

After Kenei made the call he escorted the general to the VIP lift.

Kinoti also contradicted claims that previously suggested a meeting at the DP’s office took 23 minutes, saying the CCTV footage clearly shows a one hour 22 minutes sequence of events on the day of the meeting at the Harambee House Annex.

Kinoti and forensic experts who spoke to journalists said they are now piecing together evidence, before making arrests and eventual prosecutions.

No arrest has been made on the murder probe.