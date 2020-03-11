Serialized smartphone authentication system ‘brandmark’ launched

Consumers can scan and verify the authenticity of products, differentiating counterfeits and genuine products in the market following the launch of an anti counterfeit serialized Smartphone authentication system.

The app is linked to the Anti counterfeit agency data base, and will transmit real time data on the flagged items including locations to enable law enforcement agencies track and apprehend the perpetrators.

According to Kenya’s Anti-Counterfeit Authority, an estimated one in every five products in the Kenyan market is counterfeit, with up to 4 million of the country’s 49.7 million population using fake goods that pose a serious threat to health and well being.

A Survey conducted by Brandmark safety firm, identified a gap product verification that has seen consumers buy counterfeits unknowingly.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



ACA Chief Elema Halake says use of the app is expected to protect manufacturers against unfair competition, brought about by influx of counterfeits in the market as well as mitigate on revenue loss and reputation damage.

Interested manufacturers will part with 3 shillings and 50 cents per item to use the brandmark security label.

Dubbed brandmark- the app, is available on all smartphones, and will allow individuals scan the products before purchase and simultaneously relay the information to the Kenya’s Anti-Counterfeit Authority data base for verification.

If flagged, authorities will use the tracking analytics to locate the suppliers of the counterfeit goods, as such boosting illicit trade enforcement efforts.

Going forward Halake called for more private sector engagements to aide in the fight against illicit trade.

The agency will be destroying 100 million shillings worth cache of counterfeit goods seized in Mombasa on Friday.

How BrandMark app works

BrandMark is implemented across various product lines by allowing a variety of applications like paper, metal cans, labels, cardboard, plastic and more.

BrandMark massive data processing and automatic scaling handles unlimited data collection and storage.