Seroney drops new music after signing with Universal Music Group

The Kenyan singer-songwriter signed an exclusive deal with UMG this week.

Seroney, born Seroney Benjamin Kiprotich, finally released his highly anticipated new single called “Summertime” after signing a deal with Universal Music Group.

The music video which features the singer riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along the beach celebrates summer, good times and family.

Speaking about the new single, Seroney said, “…walking along the beach, house parties, music and Swahili vibes that is what defines summer for me. Most of my friends from the diaspora always look forward to the food, family and mostly the parties. I wanted to make a song that summed up the above.”

“Summertime” available to watch on YouTube combines the RnB, dancehall and Swahili music to create a light, chill and fun sound.

The music release comes days after Seroney signed an exclusive deal with UMG; the company will primarily handle Seroney’s music career.