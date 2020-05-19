“With this album (Kuwe), I wanted to share the stories that I had written over time.”

Serro has built a name for herself consistently as one of Kenya’s top live performers since her days at the Sauti Academy. Using her signature style of a fusion of benga and jazz each of her songs is an African story told from an African perspective. In this interview, Serro talks about the album, her love for the Zulu language and who she’s listening to.

Kuwe is set to drop at the end of the month on May 30th.

“The album is actually quite diverse… You will hear some Afro-soul, some reggae, some katitu pop.”

Arguably, most of your fans would describe your sound as soulful. Is this how you would describe your sound?

A definite yes; but more specifically Afro-soul. My music is soulful and it incorporates African elements.

How would you describe the feel of this album? Anything that stands out?

The album is actually quite diverse. It doesn’t have a consistent style throughout and I think that is really cool. The diversity of the sounds reflects the emotional rollercoaster in each song. You will hear some Afro-soul, some reggae, some katitu, pop and more.

The album has 6 new tracks out of the 12 and 2 bonus tracks.

Are all the songs on the album songs we’ve heard before – like “Ya Dunia” – or are they all new jams?

It is a mixture of both new songs and previously released singles. The album has 12 tracks and 2 bonus tracks; all my released singles are in the album, meaning there are 6 new songs, which is quite exciting.

Does Kuwe have specific influences, be it a song, a person or otherwise?

It does. There are songs like “Ya Dunia” which is influenced by Bien of Sautisol, and a song like “Kuwe” which was influenced by Amanda Black.

“The album is a gift to my fans.”

Kuwe is Zulu for “For you”. Is there a specific reason you chose that language and name?

I really like the Zulu language and also this album is a gift, an offering, for my fans hence, it just felt right to name it Kuwe.

What’s your process when it comes to writing and putting together an album?

With this album, I wanted to share the stories that I had written over time. I had written a couple of songs but I chose the ones that I felt represented what I had been feeling and going through at the time.

“I am constantly reminding myself to take it a day at a time; that and trying out new recipes.”

Are you using any of the lessons you got from The Sauti Academy when it comes to putting together an album? Which ones?

The songwriting that I learnt at Sauti Academy really came in handy. In fact, one of the songs in the album was a song I wrote as an assignment when I was in Sauti Academy.

These are strange times we are living in; what’s keeping you sane during this period?

I am trying so hard to take it a day at a time. It is quite difficult and I have some days that are really hard, but I am constantly reminding myself to take it a day at a time; that and trying out new recipes.

Who’s on your playlist and why?

I am currently listening to Manasseh Shalom and Isaac Kimani. Manasseh just released an album, which is absolutely beautiful, and that is why I have it on repeat. With Isaac Kimani, I am just really intrigued by his songwriting.

Quickfire

If you were a food what would you be? Potatoes

What do you value most? Peace of mind

If you were an animal, what would you be? A bear

