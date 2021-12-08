Serve with courage, integrity and discipline, Uhuru tasks new GSU officers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked new General Service Unit officers joining the National Police Service to serve the country with courage, integrity and discipline. The Head of State who presided over the 48th passing out parade of 2,502 General Service Unit police officers at Embakasi Nairobi said the officers will play an integral role in enhancing security of the country and the region at large. President Kenyatta urging the officers to offer their services with diligence, abide by the law while at the same time upholding the rights of every Kenyan.

