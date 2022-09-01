Servers hosting form 34C are IP protected, Smartmatic says

Provision of image of the NTC servers that hosts the Form 34C will infringe on intellectual property rights, Smartmatic International has said.

In a statement, Smartmatic International B.V. said images contain software owned and copyrighted by Smartmatic and are thus IP protected.

“As per your request regarding the provision of Image of NTC Servers,we would like to clarify that such images contain software owned and copyrighted by Smartmatic and are thus IP protected.”

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman who spoke in July when he demanded for immediate release of three Venezuelans noted that the commission had a valid legal contract with Smartmatic International B.V. for the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintaining of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System.

Additionally Smartmatic went on to say that providing third parties access to their source code,and security features including transmission certificates and encryption keys, would render the system insecure as it is today for any future use in Kenya or anywhere else in the world.

´´In addition to violating our IP rights, this would also jeopardise elections in other countries that are using or have used our systems.´´

The firm made recommendations to IEBC to make available all collected data related to the Results Transmission System, as well as all Results Transmission System logs.

The firm said the information should be sufficient to extensively audit the Results Transmission System and to verify that it worked properly.

