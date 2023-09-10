Set aside political differences for development’s sake, Koskei asks politicians

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has called on political leaders across the political devide to set aside their differences and work together to deliver development to Kenyans.

Speaking today during a thanksgiving ceremony at the ACK St. James Church, Gede, Kilifi County, Mr. Koskei said the government has planned many good things for Kenyans, including new roads, piped water etc.

“For these things to be achieved, we need peace, we need stability,” he said. “All of us need to work hand-in-hand, irrespective of our political affiliations to deliver services to wananchi.”

Leaders present include Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Cabinet Secretary (CS), Aisha Jumwa, her Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage counterpart, Peninah Malonza, and Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mungaro.

While noting that significant progress has been in combating substance abuse in the region, Mr. Koskei said more concerted efforts are required from both levels of government to save scores of young generations from the vice.

He also urged Kenyans to be wary of cults and false religions that could lead them to self-harm.

“Please go back to the crusades, youth meetings and rallies so that people can know the word of God.”

Later, Mr. Koskei handed over a vehicle donated by the Tourism Fund to the Tourist Police Unit, which will be used to enhance tourists security as the country enters the high tourism season.

“This is symbolic. We are going to continue equipping them in terms of vehicles, technology, and in all that is required to ensure that the coast region is safe as a tourist destination,” he said.

CS Malonza said the government has set aside over Sh36 million to compensate farmers who lost crops to marauding elephants from the Tsavo National Park.

CS Jumwa said that Kilifi residents had borrowed over Sh3 billion from the Hustler Fund, President William Ruto’s flagship project to improve the livelihoods of youthful Kenyans.