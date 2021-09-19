Set boundaries to build a healthier realtionship

Boundaries are the building blocks of a healthy relationship.

Although it might not seem like it, setting non-negotiable boundaries in a relationship (any relationship) will change your life and relationship for the better. Not only does setting boundaries keep you emotionally safe but it helps you stay within the limits of your own integrity.

Why are boundaries important?

Setting a boundary is like drawing a line in the sand to mark what you can and won’t tolerate. They keep us safe but are also very effective at helping us take responsibility for ourselves without trying to control, fix, or take responsibility for other people. However, boundaries don’t need to be set in stone, they are just a guideline to help you navigate the complications that come with being in a relationship.

How do boundaries help in a relationship?

Clear boundaries in a relationship result in:-

Honesty and accountability.

An easier way to broach uncomfortable discussions by acting as a precedent.

Open and respectful communication

Respect towards each other’s needs but also offers a marker for recognising disrespect.

What happens when boundaries are disrespected?

It is important to address the issue immediately before it is repeated. If your partner has a hard time respecting or understanding the boundaries you have set, it helps to be calm, clear and direct when explaining why it is important for you.