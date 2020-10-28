Set up BBI consensus-building team, Mutua urges President Uhuru

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to formally appoint a consensus team to address contentious issues arising from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Dr Mutua wants all matters in the report that have elicited dissent to be resolved before the proposed amendments to the constitution can be subjected to a national plebiscite.

Speaking during his people listening tour of Kaloleni and Mavueni, Kilifi county, Mutua urged president Uhuru to set up a team comprising of his deputy William Ruto, former prime minister Raila Odinga and all leaders of parliamentary political parties to begin a consensus-building exercise on issues of disagreement.

The team, Mutua said should be chaired by the president himself and co-opt experts and other eminent Kenyans.

If adopted, other members, to the team would include representatives from Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper party, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Kanu and Ford Kenya.

“We need to accommodate all voices in the proposed amendments, failure to which may lead to a vicious cycle of post-election violence witnessed over the years,” he warned.

The consensus, he said, will guard against disruption of the economy and avoid polarizing the country.

“I urge leaders to identify two or three issues that are of concern and build consensus on them so that the document can be acceptable to all,” Mutua said.

The country, he said, risks slipping back to what happened after the 2007 general election, if consensus is not reached.

The Machakos Governor, who is on a countrywide tour dubbed “Mutua Fresh Listening Tours” said the consensus is critical in building the economy besides securing president Uhuru’s legacy.

Dr Mutua said 95 per cent of the report is acceptable to Kenyans with only five per cent requiring improvement.

He warned Kenyans against politicians who were taking advantage of the prevailing hard economic times to lure the youth against the BBI with handouts and tokens which can solve their problem of joblessness.

“Kenyans are tired of living in a country of millions of poor people and a handful of millionaires,” he said.