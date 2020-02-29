Setting up of isolation ward at Mbagathi begins

The setting up of an isolation ward for coronavirus patients at Mbagathi County Hospital is in progress.

This follows Friday’s directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the isolation ward be completed in seven days.

Addressing the press, Heath Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the government was setting up an isolation ward with a 120-bed capacity.

Nairobi Health Executive Hitan Majevdia said machines had already been brought into the wing awaiting the official opening.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mbagathi hospital chairman George Osewe said a perimeter fence will be erected to separate the building from the rest of the hospital for precautionary measure.

“As ordered by the County Executive for Health, we shall commence cleaning and preparing the beds.”

The two agreed that a perimeter fence should be erected to separate the building from the rest of the hospital.

“For precaution, the fence will help the hospital staff and other patients from coming into contact with people from the building,” Majvedia said.

Aman had said they would need a month to prepare the isolation section.

The President said the identification and preparation of isolation and treatment facilities in Level V and referral hospitals across the country should be concluded by March 15.

World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday urged countries to take action against the virus. He said it is still possible to stop its rapid spread.

Although no Kenyan has tested positive for COVID-19, globally, 83,713 people in about 40 countries have been infected and 2,858 have died.

The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, in December. The vast majority of cases remain in China, but it has spread to all parts of the world.