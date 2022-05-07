Seven arrested, bhang worth Ksh 1.9M nabbed in Murang’a

A multi-agency team raided a residential house in the Kakuzi location of Murang’a County and arrested seven people who were found packaging bhang.

The officers drawn from the Ministry of Interior and the national police service also recovered 180 kilos and 740 rolls of bhang with a street value of Ksh 1.9 million.

Murang’a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the officers organized the raid at around midnight after a tip-off from members of the public.

He suspected those who were arrested were workers contracted to package the bhang to be delivered to unknown destinations.

“Some items used to package bhang including scissors, razors, binding papers among others were also recovered in the house which stands isolated at Rubiru village, 500 metres from the nearby police post,” added Ngumo.

He said the arrested suspects and the recovered bhang and packaging tools were taken and booked at Ithanga Police Station. The suspects are waiting to be arraigned in court.

“The owner of the house is at large and police have launched a manhunt for him. Villagers were helpful since they also directed security agents to the home of the man believed to be behind the illegal business where another 15 kilos of bhang seeds were also found,” Ngumo further stated.

He continued “the owner of the house is identified as Morris Ndungu and he is still at large. We request members of the public to assist with any information which may lead to his arrest.”

The commissioner called for increased vigilant patrols in the entire Kakuzi/Ithanga sub-county to eradicate bhang peddling and brewing of illicit brews.

“I commend the members of the community, police and NGAO officers for continued vigilance against illicit brews and drugs which are affecting our young people,” said Ngumo.

“There is a growing worrying trend where bhang traffickers are people aged more than 40 years and unfortunately, they are targeting young people including school-going children. This calls for concerted efforts to eliminate the menace in the entire county,” he added.

Ngumo further said there is a need for legal advice on how to apply the provisions of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act whereby property obtained through the proceeds of crime can be forfeited to the State observing that criminals amass wealth through drugs among other criminal activities.

He cautioned that owners of rental premises and guesthouses will not be exempted if their tenants are found trafficking drugs within their premises.

“Rental house owners should ensure that their tenants are not involved in illegal activities like trafficking drugs and illicit brews on the premises,” he warned.