Seven arrested for being in the country illegally

Seven foreigners of Somali origin believed to have been in the country illegally were nabbed while travelling to Nairobi City.

The seven were arrested Thursday during a multi- agency crack-down along Thika- Garrisa highway.

Addressing the press, Mwingi Central Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mutuma, said the seven were arrested while travelling in a Dadaab – Garrisa – Nairobi bound bus

“The Somali nationals boarded the bus at Dadaab and were travelling to Nairobi and they had no valid travelling documents,” said the Sub County police commander.

The seven Somali nationals were Abdi Aziz aged 22 years, Fatuma Sahara 29 years old, Salim Shukri Sheikh 17 years old.

Others are children below 10-years-old.

The Sub-county Police Boss said the three are in police custody at Mwingi Police Station.

Also in custody is the bus driver Bishal Mohamed Babuya of Salman Grand Sacco found ferrying the foreigners.

The Police Boss said the suspects will be arraigned at Mwingi Court to face charges for being unlawfully in the Country.

The bus driver also faces charges of aiding the aliens to unlawfully enter into the country.

The security officers suspect the seven entered into the country from their neighbouring Somalia country through the Dadaab border.