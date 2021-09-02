Seven arrested over illegal vaccination

by Christine Muchira
SourceAsha Hamisi
Tags
vaccine covid

Seven people have been arrested for taking part in illegal vaccination activities in the country. 

Speaking Thursday morning at the JKIA when she received a government donation of 450,000 Covid-19 vaccines from Canada, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said the seven, who include a doctor, were arrested in an incident where some politicians in Murang’a colluded with health workers to steal Covid-19 vaccines and administer them in a health camp, contrary to laid down procedures. 

Mochache called on Kenyans to be vigilant and report any illegal vaccination activities to the ministry through hot line number 719. 

She at the same time expressed optimism that the government will achieve its target of vaccinating 10 million Kenyans by December this year, following the arrival of multiple vaccines in the country.

  

