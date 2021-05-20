Seven arrested in Busia for being in the country illegally

Police in Busia have arrested seven foreigners of Somali origin believed to have entered the country illegally.

Addressing the press at his office on Thursday, Busia Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Ruto said that the suspects who were travelling in a private vehicle were intercepted at the roadblock along Busia Kisumu road.

“Today, at around 6.00 am, our officers manning the roadblock along Busia-Kisumu road arrested people who were travelling in a vehicle KCL 458 X Nissan destined for Nairobi,” he said.

Ruto stated that the suspects are believed to have been travelling from the neighbouring country of Uganda and the officers suspected that they had ill motives.

“We thank the police officers for the good work and urge them to continue protecting the lives and property,” he said, adding that their motive has not been established.

He added that the office of the DCI has since launched investigations to establish their place of origin and destination.

“May be they have resorted to use the Ethiopian route through Sudan, then Uganda before gaining entry into Kenya,” he stated, adding that Somali is in the Eastern Part of Kenya yet they came from the West.

The official said that police officers are alert and will arrest any alien accessing the country without following the right procedure.

“Those who are dealing in illegal trade will be arrested,” he said, adding that locals who transport illegal foreigners into the country risked being arrested.