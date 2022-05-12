Seven capital offenders escape from Thika Police Station

Seven robbery with violence suspects are on the loose after escaping from police custody in a daring breakout at Thika Police Station Wednesday night.

Livingstone Njau, Francis Matheri, Allan Mugai, Charles Mitaru, John Murege, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kayemba and Bunton Mbugua all escaped in the 10 pm incident.

According to the DCI, one of the remandees feigned sickness claiming to have a bout of diarrhoea as a result of a bowel infection.

The cell sentry who was on duty then claimed the rest of the remandees pleaded with him to accompany their accomplice to the lavatory.

It is at this point that the officer opened the door and the nine escapees attacked him with blows and kicks before forcibly taking away keys to the main door leading to the cells.

How 8 of the 9 capital offenders walked to freedom in a highly guarded facility, is what detectives based in Thika are currently trying to establish, not ruling out the possibility of an inside job.

The 9th prisoner Joseph Nyaguthii was however rearrested by traffic standby personnel approximately 500 metres from the station as the rest escaped under the cover of darkness.

The capital offenders all with pending robbery with violence were being held at the station from the Industrial Area GK prison pending a court appearance.

Meawhile, the cell sentry who was attacked by the fleeing thugs is currently in custody at the same police station assisting detectives with investigations.

Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, the DCI is encouraging the public to make an anonymous report to the toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203.