Seven children killed, 64 injured after school collapses in Nairobi

At least seven children have died after a classroom collapsed at a primary school in Dagoretti, Nairobi while 64 others have been admitted at KNH with soft tissue injuries.

The wooden structure at Precious Talent Academy in Nairobi collapsed just minutes after the start of the school day on Monday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Magoha has ordered the school closed for four days.

“We have asked the pupils to stay at home for four days as we put everything in check to ensure they are safe,” the CS said.

Rescuers have reportedly had difficulty getting to the school because of large crowds that have gathered nearby.

“So far we can confirm that we have seven fatalities and 57 others are in hospital,” a government spokesman told reporters outside the school in Dagoretti.

The school’s director, Moses Ndirangu and residents staying near the school have faulted the government on the poor infrastructure of the school pointing out that running sewerage near the school might have caused rotting of the wood and weakening of the foundation leading to the collapse of the building.

The owner of the school Moses Wainaina was taken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers for interrogation.