Seven children suffering as mother languishes in prison

A 17-year-old boy is now the custodian of his six siblings after their mother was remanded in prison for alleged child neglect by a Kiambu Court.

The Form Three student at Kihara High School in Kiambaa Sub-county of Kiambu says his mother was arrested about two weeks ago by police officers from Kihara Police Station.

He said at the time she was arrested, his siblings were playing with other children in the village.

The student says they are going through a lot of suffering together with his siblings aged 12, 9, twins aged 7 and a 6 months baby.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said they last saw their father in 2016 and that they had been living with their mother in Gachie.

At the Law Courts, the children, clad in their uniforms, were accompanied Corporal Lawrence Olwal the officer investigating the case, who has appealed for their mother’s release on a free bond to enable her return take care of her children.

A relative however revealed that there is are ongoing family differences between their mother and her siblings over inheritance of their father’s property.