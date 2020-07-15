Seven die of COVID-19 as 461 test positive

Kenya’s coronavirus cases continued to swell with 461 more people testing positive for the virus out of 4,261 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This now brings our caseload to 11,252 and pushes the cumulative tests carried out so far to 225,495.

The revelation was made by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman on Wednesday when he announced the results of the tests, out of which 432 positive cases were Kenyans while 29 were foreigners.

The 461 positive cases consisted of 320 males and 141 females, the youngest being a one-year-old infant and the oldest 86

“On a positive note 51 patients have been discharged from various hospitals bringing to 3,068 the number of recoveries from the disease in the country,” Dr. Rashid noted.

The high number of fatalities this week was a concern with seven more people succumbing to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 209.

Two of the patients who died did not have any underlying medical conditions as has been the case sparking fears that some people were getting a serious strain.

Acting Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth warned that the fatality rate will go up as the Country edged closer to the peak season and urged young people to take the stipulated precautions seriously.

“Today we have reported 7 deaths. 2 of these did not have a pre-existing condition and this is a worry for us. We need to warn young people that you could be unlucky to succumb to it without the conditions. Initially, those who died have existing conditions”, he said.

The CAS said the epidemiological curve is rising sharply, a trend that was consistent with the Ministry of Health projections.

Nairobi still leads in the latest figures with 248 cases, Machakos (97) Kiambu (20) Kajiado (15) Migori (14) Busia (12) Nakuru (11). Other counties are Laikipia (7) Nyeri (7) Kilifi (6) Lamu (4) Uasin Gishu (4) Kakamega (3) Kisii (3). Kisumu and Makueni counties have two cases each while Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Bomet reported a case each.

Those in ICU

1,049 patients are admitted to various hospitals across the country with 39 in the intensive Care Unit. Of this, 21 are under ventilatory support and another 18 on supplemental oxygen.