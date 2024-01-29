Seven Eastleigh traders charged in Kshs7M smuggled milk powder case

Seven more people have been charged at Milimani Law Court with tax evasion amounting to Kshs 6.7 million in a case of milk powder smuggling.

The seven suspects who include Amhed Ibrahim, Osama Abdikarim, Abdimalik Mohamed, Abdiwahid Osman, said Abdulahi, Dahir Hussein and Nabusuwa, appeared before Senior Magistrate Benard Ochoi.

According to a statement by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the suspects were arrested within Eastleigh Estate in Nairobi after they were found in possession of 7284 tins of assorted milk powder brands and 7 bags of Hilwa branded milk powder without valid import permit and proof of payment of customs duty.

“The products were seized in Amana Wholesalers stores housed in Moyale Building.” Read the statement.

They denied the charges and were each granted a bond of Kshs 2 million with alternative bail of Kshs 500,000.

The case will be mentioned on 7th February, 2024.

This brings those charged in January for tax evasion and illicit trade in milk powder to 15 in number.

Earlier, Dahir Amhed Hassan and Abdifitah Amhed Dahir who were arrested on 16th January, 2024 at Safacom shop in Eastleigh with 408 bags of uncustomed Hilwa milk powder each weighing 25 Kgs and all amounting to KShs 6 million in taxes, were charged before Milimani Court Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi on 17th January, 2024.

Further, six more traders linked to sale of smuggled powdered milk also in Eastleigh were charged on 9th January, 2024 before Milimani court Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe.

The six suspects are linked to 350 Kgs of fresh full cream milk powder, 61 Kgs of Aptamil breast milk powder and 8 Kgs of Nan Optipro milk powder seized in Halgan Store on 6th January, 2024.

More than 60 suspects involved in illicit trade have so far been arrested and charged since 1st July, 2023 averting a tax loss of more than Kshs 50 million.

KRA says it is working closely with other government agencies in the fight against illicit trade.