Seven injured after tanker transporting liquid gas explodes in Limuru

At least seven people were injured and more than seven vehicles burnt after a gas tanker exploded at Mutarakwa along the Nairobi-Mai Mahiu road.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker which was transporting Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Mombasa to Kisumu overturned, Sunday morning.

Hours later, when it was being cleared off the road by a crane, the tank and gas cylinders placed at its rear exploded.

Adjacent vehicles caught fire and seven of them were reduced to shells. Seven people were injured.

Limuru Sub County Police Commander Antony Gitonga said the victims were rushed to Thogoto Mission Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Area residents are now calling on the Nakuru and Kiambu County Governments to establish a fire station along the highway to minimize the damage in the event of a similar incident.