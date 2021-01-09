Seven killed amid heightened Isiolo-Wajir-Garissa border conflict

At least seven people have been reported dead along the Isiolo-Garissa-Wajir border in the last one week following a renewal of clashes between neighboring communities.

Tension is high in the affected areas even as it emerged that learning is yet to resume in a number of schools due to insecurity.

An administration police post has also been vandalized in Eldera town leaving the area largely deserted. Law and order in the area is said to have deteriorated due to hostility directed at security officials by the locals.

The obtaining situation has prompted calls from local leaders who are appealing for help from the national government. Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dhulo wants Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to prioritize the situation in the region.

“People are fleeing this area. Schools remain closed in Eldera. Hospitals are also closed. Normal business has come to a standstill. The Government must move in and act.” Senator Dullo charged

“I am asking Matiang’i to visit this area and see for himself. People are dying because of insecurity. We have been reporting these matters and they are not being given adequate attention.” She added

The Senator has also asked Education CS George Maghoha to consider ways that will ensure the children from the area are not left out as schools are already up and running in other parts of the country.

Speaking in Eldera, Dullo said that there was urgent need for the region to be allocated National Police Reservist to work together with the local authorities to stop the atrocities from continuing.

According to Dhulo the tension has emanated from boundary conflict citing provocation of Isiolo residents by the neighboring communities from Garissa and Wajir counties.

Garbatula DCC Stephene Nyakundi confirmed that Eldera, Escort, Gorspesa and Rapsu schools are yet to be reopened following displacements caused by insecurity.

