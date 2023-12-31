Seven killed in grisly accident along Eldoret-Nakuru highway​​

Seven people lost their lives early Sunday morning and several others injured after a truck rammed a 14 seater matatu at Eveready roundabout along the Nakuru Eldoret expressway.

The Deputy Medical Superintendent at the Nakuru Level Five hospital Emmanuel Sinei said twelve survivors have been admitted at the hospital and three of them are receiving intensive care.

Those admitted sustained fractures, tissue and head injuries, Sinei said.

Sinei said two people who sustained minor injuries have since been treated and discharged

Nakuru West Sub County police boss Francis Wahome told reporters that the truck that was laden with maize was heading to Nakuru from Eldoret and had a brake failure when it rammed the matatu that was bound for Nakuru.

The omnibus had been stopped at the Eveready roundabout by traffic police for routine inspection when the truck lost control and rammed it from behind.

Bodies have been moved to Nakuru County Morgue.

The wrecks of the two vehicles have been towed to Nakuru West Subcounty headquarters pending further investigation into the crash.

Witnesses said police had mounted the road block at a risky point along the usually busy roundabout.