Seven killed in Mombasa-Malindi highway accident

Seven people including a driver have died after the Matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Kitsapu area near Gede along the Malindi-Mombasa high way.

The Friday evening accident occurred after the driver of the lorry lost control and smashed into the Matatu following a tyre- burst.

Among the dead was a mother and her son who had boarded the matatu at Gede area a short distance away from the scene of the accident on their way to Mida.

The accident paralyzed traffic at the busy highway as hundreds of curious onlookers thronged the scene.

At the Malindi Sub County Hospital, curious relatives jammed the facility to know the fate of their loved ones.

Some could not stand unfolding scene as the badly mutilated bodies of their relatives were brought in by a police land cruiser from the accident scene.

Malindi Sub County Hospital Medical Superintendent Evans Ogato said five people died on the spot while two others died upon arrival at the hospital.

“We received four bodies, four died at the scene, two arrived in critical condition, the other one was identified immediately and taken to Malindi Star hospital mortuary,” he said.

The residents are now calling on the government to intervene so as to reduce the increasing number of accidents along the Malindi Mombasa high way.