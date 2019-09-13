Seven KPL matches lined up as 2019/20 season enters second round

A total of seven Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches are lined up as the new 2019/20 season enters the second round this weekend.

Former Champions Tusker FC will seek to put behind their opening 5-3 loss to defending champions Gor Mahia when they come up against Mathare United at Machakos County Stadium on Saturday.

Tusker FC inching for their first domestic title since 2016 have bolstered their side by recruiting 12 new players.

The 11-time champions roped in Humphrey Mieno, Gorge ‘BlackBerry’ Odhiambo, Hashim Sempala and Eugene Wasike, among others.

The team under the tutelage of Robert Matano released 11 players.

Meanwhile, Mathare United tactician Salim Ali will be banking on the services of among others 7 of the newly acquired players in this year’s premier league quest. Mathare lie 12th after an opening barren draw against Bandari.

In other fixtures lined up Saturday; Nzoia will host Sony Sugar, Ulinzi will play Sofapaka while Posta Rangers will battle Kakamega Homeboyz.