Seven man Granada beaten by Sociedad after postponement request rejected

A Granada side featuring seven senior players lost 2-0 at leaders Real Sociedad after their request to postpone Sunday’s La Liga game was rejected.

There have been 10 positive coronavirus tests at Granada and players who travelled to Cyprus for the 2-0 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday were not allowed to play.

Goalkeeper Angel Jimenez, 18, saved a penalty on his debut for Granada.

He was among four players to start who were not listed on the club’s website.

Granada, who said they did not have the “minimum number of first-team players”, bolstered their squad with players from their reserves and youth team and made nine changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Levante last Sunday.

Goals from former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal and Spain winger Mikel Oyarzabal helped the hosts to a fifth consecutive win.

Darwin Machis saw a late penalty saved for the visitors after home defender Robin le Normand had been sent off.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and league organisers had rejected Granada’s request to postpone the game because they were able to field seven players from their first-team squad.

Rules state that matches can only be postponed if five or fewer first-team players are available.

Granada are already facing disciplinary action for a breach of the protocols after travelling to Cyprus having had an outbreak of coronavirus within the team, La Liga has said.

