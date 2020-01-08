Seven-member board appointed to manage New KPCU

A new seven-member board has been appointed to manage the New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union paving way for operationalization of the 3 billion shillings Coffee Cherry Advanced Revolving Fund.

Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Peter Munya says the new board is expected to complete digitalization of financial procedures in two weeks to enable coffee farmers across the country to access the fund from anywhere through an online portal.

Angela Ndambuki has been appointed as New-KPCU acting CEO.

In December last year, the Cabinet approved the coming into operation of the New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) as well as the immediate operationalization of the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The is aimed at reviving the dwindling fortunes of coffee sectors and importers players who are the farmers.

The implementation the Ksh.3 billion fund faced a lengthy delay last year as the state tied up the operation of the kitty to the restructuring of the Kenya Planters Cooperative Union KPCU which is currently under liquidation.

The new seven-member board include Simeon Thuranira and Viola Mukami, Joyce Muthoni Wangari, Sebastian Maina, Antony Nzau, Michael Mwirigi and Josephine Kemunto.

The new board which is chaired by Henry Kinyua is expected to fast track operationalization of the fund in two weeks’ time.

CS Munya has similarly appointed Ndambuki to head New-KPCU in an acting capacity. New regulation to guide operations of the new entity have been drafted pending public participation.