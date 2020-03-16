Seven minors escape from juvenile remand home, Nyamira County

Seven minors have escaped from Manga Juvenile Remand Home in Nyamira County.

Nyamira County Commissioner, Amos Mariba while confirming the incident said police are hunting down the escapees whose cases had not been finalized.

He said Abel Sunda, a warden attached to the remand home reported the incident at Manga Police Station adding police immediately started the search for the seven.

Mariba said the incident happened at around 6 pm on Saturday while the warden and other staff were escorting 49 remandees back to their hostels after a game of football at the institution’s field when few of them asked for permission to relieve themselves at pit latrines a short distance from the main gate.

He said while some of the remandees were still in the latrines, seven of them started running towards the gate which was not locked with a padlock and escaped with no trace and police are still hunting for them.

“The seven, all 16 years of age, had pending cases ranging from stealing, murder, robbery with violence and burglary,” Mariba said.

The police are still pursuing them and anyone with information on their whereabouts should report to the nearest police station immediately because they are still a threat to society.