Seven more Coronavirus infections confirmed in the country

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced seven more cases of Coronavirus/Covid-19 cases bringing the number of infected persons to 38.

The seven confirmed cases are from Nairobi County bringing the total number of positive cases in Nairobi to 28.

Among the seven confirmed cases that tested positive are four Kenyans, two Congolese nationals and one Chinese national bringing the total 38 within the country.

Out of the 38 confirmed cases in the country, 21 are male, 16 female. The Ministry of Health is so far monitoring 1141 close contacts.

163 close contacts under isolation have been discharged having tested negative for the 14-day isolation period.

While addressing the media Saturday afternoon, the Health Cabinet Secretary said that starting tomorrow (Sunday) the Government will start on mass testing on individuals who travelled back into the country and are in self-quarantine.

“From tomorrow, we shall embark on mass testing for those who travelled into Kenya and are in mandatory self-quarantine. It has been deemed necessary to institute mandatory quarantine for all those who have tested positive and their contacts,” said Kagwe.

Over 2000 persons arrived in the country since March 22, 2020, and are currently under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels and Government facilities

Kagwe announced that the Ministry had discharged the second patient who was under monitoring after his results turned negative saying that the second and third patients tested negative but are still scheduled for a re-test in the next 48 hours.

A total of 81 samples from suspected cases have been analyzed in the last 24 hours.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to follow the Ministries stringent measures like social distancing to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus saying that most of the estates in Nairobi have touched by the 28 confirmed cases.

“There is not an estate in Nairobi that has not been touched by the 28 confirmed cases in Nairobi county. That is why we should maintain social distancing,” he said.

Kagwe urged the National Police Service to treat Kenyans humanely during the 7 pm to 5 am curfew and appealed to Kenyans to be disciplined at stay at home during the stipulated time.

He urged employers to give people time to be at home on time.