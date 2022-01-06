Seven more succumb to covid, number of those hospitalized rising

The Ministry of Health disclosed Thursday that 7 more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have succumbed to the disease.

The deaths, all of them reported late after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022, now pushes the cumulative fatalities in the country to 5,411.

This coming as the number of those seeking medication as a result of the pathogen infection is also on the rise. The ministry noted that a total of 1,176 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, and that 25,024 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

“44 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of them on ventilatory support while 20 are on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

According to Kagwe, another 317 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 280 of them are in the general wards. 37 patients, he said, are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The surge is also being witnessed as regards new infections. The health ministry announced that 2,336 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 10,558 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now at 22.1%. From the cases, 2,029 are Kenyans while 307 are foreigners. 1,183 are females and 1,153 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 104 years.” Kagwe said in his daily update on covid situation in the country.

The latest figures mean that the total number of confirmed positive cases is now 306,686 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,076,181.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi is leading with 955, Siaya recorded 146, while Nakuru and Nyeri registered 133 and 105 new cases respectively.